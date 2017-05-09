Chinese Business Giant Fosun Wants 10 Times More Tourists for Greece

A Chinese company involved in plans to turn Athens’ old international airport into a major development site said it also wants to increase the number of Chinese tourists to Greece by 10 times.

Fosun wants to use its stake in tour operator Thomas Cook Groupto start building vacation packages specifically for the vast Chinese market, Senior Vice President Jim Jiannong Qian said in an interview in Athens, the Bloomberg News Agency said. The Chinese government predicts 1.5 million of its citizens will start vacationing in Greece in the medium term.

Tourism accounted for over one-quarter of Greece’s gross domestic product in 2016, according to the Greek Tourism Confederation. Visitor numbers in 2016 reached 28.1 million, up 7.6 percent from 2015. Tourists generated 13.2 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in travel receipts, according to the Bank of Greece. Of these travelers, 150,000 came from China, the government there said.

“Greece is a very safe place for visitors,” said Qian who is also President of Fosun’s Tourism and Commercial Group. Also there are good opportunities for tourism investments in Greece, he said.

Fosun is in discussions to buy existing hotels and resorts, or for the construction of new ones, in Greece by its fully-owned portfolio company Club Med SAS. An increase in Chinese visitors to Greece would eventually lead to direct flights from Beijing and Shanghai to Athens airport, Qian said, providing an economic and prestige boost for the debt-crushed country.

“Greece’s economy is recovering now and can also deliver very good opportunities for foreign investors,” Qian said. “We look at the figures from retail sales and of the tourism sector,” and see the increase.

Shanghai-based Fosun, which manages 64.3 billion euros in total assets globally, has invested more than 200 million euros in Greece through its direct holding in Folli Follie and indirectly through Thomas Cook and Club Med, Qian said. “If you can help the economy grow, for example if we have the package product for Greece, then we create more jobs for restaurants, for retail stores, for taxi drivers.”

Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will participate in the Belt and Road Business Forum which begins in Beijing on May 14 to meet with investors and promote Greek-Chinese partnership.