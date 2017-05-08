TOMORROWS: Urban Fictions for Possible Futures

ATHENS – Artists, architects and designers tell stories about the cities of tomorrow. The exhibition presents utopian and dystopian scenarios, where the future becomes a tool of understanding present itself.

The future never felt closer than it does today. A series of environmental, technological and social shifts are changing the planet and forcing us to reassess our place on it.

The Earth resembles a city which keeps on sprawling outwards while other areas are abandoned due to climate change and extreme socio-political conditions. Life in the urban environment is reorganised thanks to intelligent systems constantly processing human and machinic behavior.

Artificial ecologies promise to counterbalance the impact of the anthropogenic activity on the natural environment and to meet the needs of an ever-growing global population. But what do these changes really mean for the future? What will the role of the human be in the rapid transformations of the urban and natural environment?

The Tomorrows exhibition focuses on the multiple aspects the future presents today. It features works by artists, architects and designers who tell stories about tomorrow’s possible worlds, discussing the fears and hopes of their inhabitants. Trends of the present provide a starting point for hypothetical—and often exaggerated—scenarios. The narratives refer to technonatural environments, new types of shells for the human and other living beings, upcoming networks and infrastructures, the emergence of a data-driven society, and the redefinition of the role of the human in relation to nature and technology.

The show includes video installations and architectural narratives; drafts, plans and prototypes; small-scale mock ups and models of hypothetical systems; wearables and 3D print-outs.

Through different hypotheses and stories addressing the future, the show seeks to spotlight practices, methods and tools which encourage a critical engagement with changes happening already in the present.

Credits

Curated by: Daphne Dragona, Panos Dragonas

Coordination: Christos Carras

Organized by: Konstantina Soulioti

Exhibition Design: Panos Dragonas, Varvara Christopoulou

The exhibition features 33 individual and group projects.

Two important works from the nineteen sixties stand out: Electronic Urbanism by the architect Takis Ch. Zenetos and Ecumenopolis by the architect and urban planner, Constantinos Doxiadis.

The participants include:

The architect Liam Young, showing a new video installation produced by the Onassis Cultural Centre and based on a workshop held in Athens in March.

Artists including Pinar Yoldas, the !Mediengruppe Bitnik, Morehshin Allahyari & Daniel Rourke and Lina Theodorou; architects including the AREA (Architecture Research Athens) group, Aristide Antonas and Design Earth; designers such as Metahaven, Adam Harvey and Behnaz Farahi.

University departments of Architecture and Design, such as Michael Young’s Advanced Studio at Yale and Penelope Haralambidou’s and Michael Tite’s MArch Unit 24 at London’s Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL.

Opening: 16 MAY 2017 | 20:00

17 MAY – 16 JUL 2017