Byzantine Music Concert at Holy Cross Brooklyn (Video)

BROOKLYN – On Saturday, May 6, the Archdiocesan Byzantine Choir performed a concert of Byzantine music at Holy Cross Church in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Founded three years ago, the Women’s Byzantine Choir of St. Kassiani of All Saints Greek Orthodox Monastery also performed at the concert.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios attended the event along with Holy Cross parishioners and Byzantine music lovers.

The choirs under the direction of Dr. Demetrios Kehagias interpreted hymns of the Resurrection and the Pentecost and created an unmistakable atmosphere with their powerful performance of the sublime Byzantine music.

New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis who recently announced her run for New York City mayor also attended the event.