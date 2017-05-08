Sofia Papazoglou Wraps up Northeast US Tour (Video)

ASTORIA – Singer Sofia Papazoglou gave a wonderful concert at the Chiotiko Spiti in Astoria on Friday, May 5 and touched the souls of the Greeks in attendance. Together with Paris Gyparakis, accompanied by Manolis Pappos on bouzouki, Dasho Kurti on accordion, Vasilis Ketentzoglou on guitar, and Nikos Gyras on stand-up bass, Papazoglou performed favorites including classic laika and rebetika.

The enthusiastic audience enjoyed the music and dancing as well as food and drink in the convivial atmosphere of the Chiotiko Spiti.

The concert was organized by The Kohas Agency and was part of Papazoglou’s tour of the northeastern United States.

Her tour started on Sunday, April 30, with the Sofia Papazoglou Sings the Greek Blues concert in Norwalk, CT, which helped raise funds for the AHEPA Scholarship Fund and ended with a Celebration with Sofia Papazoglou, which was organized in the community hall of Saint Nektarios in Roslindale, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 6.

Papazoglou is among the many Greek singers touring in the United States recently to appreciative audiences of expatriates across the country. Another popular Greek performer, singer/songwriter Sokratis Malamas made his US debut on Friday, May 5 at Symphony Space in Manhattan.