Panos Germanos’ Westnet Expands Activities in Cyprus

ATHENS (ANA) – Westnet, a member of Olympic Group founded by Panos Germanos, announced it was expanding its activities in Cyprus, offering its whole range of IT products.

In an announcement, Westnet said its new warehouses in Cyprus has stocked thousands of products and more products were transported with weekly deliveries from Greece.

Nikos Tsarouhas has been appointed head of the company’s subsidiary in Cyprus. Robbie Bourlas, CEO in Westnet said: “After a very successful course in Greece for more than 10 years, we are in the pleasant position to announce the set up of a subsidiary company in Cyprus. We very much believe in the prospects of the Cypriot market”.

Westnet was founded in 2005 and it is a leader in the Greek market.