Sarantis Group Announces Collaboration with Greek NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

ATHENS – Sarantis Group announces its collaboration with the Greek NBA player, Giannis Antetokounmpo to promote the STR8 signal in a worldwide level for the next 5 years, Reuters reports.

STR8 is a popular male aromatic series.

“Within the context of its strategic growth plan, both in its existing territory as well as new markets, Sarantis Group announces its partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo, a renowned Greek professional basketball player of the National Basketball Association (NBA),” Sarantis’ press release says.

“The partnership, directly in effect, involves the advertising and support of STR8 brand on a global scale for the next 5 years. STR8 is a popular men’s fragrance line presenting high brand awareness and strong market shares across the Group’s region. STR8 addresses and supports young men who follow their passion, exceed their limits and want to become better every day. The young men who

choose to live life their way.

Starting his journey as an amateur player within Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo dared to go after his dream working his way up, marking continuous successes in the US, and blossomed into an all–round basketball superstar of the NBA, breaking one record after another. His passion, commitment, hard work and integrity are the virtues that helped him grow into one of the best players of the NBA.”

Sarantis’ announcement: