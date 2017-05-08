Arsenal Beats United 2-0;

LONDON (AP) — Arsene Wenger got the better of managerial rival Jose Mourinho for the first time in a competitive game as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to keep alive its Champions League qualification hopes.

Granit Xhaka, with a deflected shot, and former United player Danny Welbeck, with a bullet header, scored goals in a four-minute span early in the second half to end United’s 25-match unbeaten in the league dating to October.

This was the 16th competitive head to head between Wenger and Mourinho — and the 13th in league play — since 2004. It has been a one-sided rivalry but Wenger finally got a victory over the man who once dubbed him a “specialist in failure,” for a result that might end United’s chances of a top-four finish and leaves Arsenal with some hope.

“Finally, I leave this (Emirates) stadium with Arsenal fans happy,” Mourinho said. “It’s the first time I see them smile, enjoy.”

Arsenal moved two points behind fifth-place United with a game in hand, and is seven points behind third-placed Liverpool having played two games fewer and six behind fourth-placed Manchester City having played one game fewer. Wenger’s team has four matches remaining to earn a 20th straight season in the Champions League.

“We still have a mathematical chance but we need some help,” Wenger said. “But the best help we can get is by winning our own games.”

A disappointing game burst into life in the 54th when Xhaka, afforded plenty of space in central midfield following a throw-in, advanced and sent in a 30-meter (yard) shot that struck the turned back of Ander Herrera and looped over goalkeeper David de Gea.

Welbeck, who was sold to Arsenal in 2014 to end a 13-year association with United, has now scored in each of his last three appearances against his old club after powering a header in off the bar in the 57th from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross.

Mourinho made eight changes to his starting team from the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. The second leg is at Old Trafford on Thursday and Mourinho has suggested the European competition, which offers a place in the Champions League for the winner, is his priority for the remainder of the season.

“Of course, we knew we were not coming in our maximum power,” Mourinho said. “Thursday is the match of the season.”

It meant the 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe was handed his Premier League debut, at right back up against Alexis Sanchez, and he performed excellently. Scott McTominay, a 20-year-old midfielder, came on as a second-half substitute for his first-team debut while Paul Pogba — the world’s most expensive player — didn’t even come off the bench.

United hasn’t scored away to a top-six rival all season.

Arsenal will climb above United with a win at Southampton on Wednesday.

Milner misses penalty as Liverpool held 0-0 by Southampton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — James Milner’s perfect record from the penalty spot ended at a crucial time in the Premier League season for Liverpool in a 0-0 draw against Southampton on Sunday, damaging his team’s quest for Champions League qualification.

The left back scored from his first seven spot kicks this season but his eighth attempt was saved by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster in the 66th minute of a lackluster game at Anfield.

“I can’t do more than hold my hands up and apologize to the boys,” said Milner, whose last penalty miss in the Premier League was in 2009.

The point lifted Liverpool back into third place above Manchester City, but this was a missed opportunity in its bid to finish in the top four and return to Europe’s elite competition next season.

Southampton defended deep and in numbers, and barely ceded a chance to a Liverpool side that played too narrow and was predictable going forward.

Liverpool has picked up only two points from its last three games at Anfield and is struggling without injured top scorer Sadio Mane.

The Reds have two games left, away to West Ham and at home to Middlesbrough, but can still be caught by City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

The penalty was awarded following a hopeful ball into the box, with Liverpool running out of ideas. Southampton center back Jack Stephens first held off Divock Origi, then connected with the falling ball as he moved his right arm.

Forster engaged in some gamesmanship before the penalty kick, talking in the ear of Milner and stamping near the penalty spot. The players were teammates at Newcastle and also know each other from time together in the England squad.

“I’ve been around long enough not to let that affect me,” Milner said of Forster’s antics.

Liverpool has played Southampton four times this season — twice in the league and in the two-legged League Cup semifinals — and didn’t manage to score in any of the games.

“Southampton wanted to come here and somehow get a point, or more, and I’m fine with defending,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

“They did not create anything and we had a hard job to do. To play against 10 deep defending Southampton players is very difficult … it is a point more but doesn’t feel like that.”