Greek Ferry Workers Will Strike Two Days to Protest Reforms

TNH Staff

Passengers carry their belongings as they walk in front of docked ferries on strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Friday, May 6, 2016. Services have ground to a halt in Greece as workers start a three-day general strike protesting new bailout austerity measures they say will further decimate incomes, in a sign of growing discontent with the left-led coalition government. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

It hasn’t worked yet after seven years but Greek ferry workers will again go on strike to protest a government deal with international creditors over social security reforms and changes to the labor market.

The strike is set for May 16-17, just as the tourism season is warming up, leaving vacationers and visitors stranded, unable to reach or return from islands.

In a statement, the PNO union said seamen were “uniting their voices with those of other workers around the country to cry ‘Take back the measures,’” referring to a new pension cuts and tax hikes the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition agreed to with the lenders, breaking yet another anti-austerity vow.

There have been thousands of strikes since Greece in 2010 first sought what turned into three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($357.61 billion) and none have done anything to persuade a succession of governments from following the lenders orders to impose pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and privatizations.

