Greek Ferry Workers Will Strike Two Days to Protest Reforms

It hasn’t worked yet after seven years but Greek ferry workers will again go on strike to protest a government deal with international creditors over social security reforms and changes to the labor market.

The strike is set for May 16-17, just as the tourism season is warming up, leaving vacationers and visitors stranded, unable to reach or return from islands.

In a statement, the PNO union said seamen were “uniting their voices with those of other workers around the country to cry ‘Take back the measures,’” referring to a new pension cuts and tax hikes the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition agreed to with the lenders, breaking yet another anti-austerity vow.

There have been thousands of strikes since Greece in 2010 first sought what turned into three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($357.61 billion) and none have done anything to persuade a succession of governments from following the lenders orders to impose pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and privatizations.