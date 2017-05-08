Greece’s Electric Utility Selling Off Bad Debts to Private Firms

ATHENS – Greece’s struggling Public Power Corporation is reportedly planning to get rid of mounting bad debts by selling them to private collectors.

Unpaid bills have hit 2.5 billion euros ($2.74 billion) as customers have been hit with repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, and slashed pensions, driving up the numbers of those who can’t pay and as some elements in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said they shouldn’t have their electricity cut off.

Total obligations to third parties exceeded 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) at the end of 2016, and the newspaper Kathimerini said PPC asked PricewaterhouseCoopers to set up two retail firms to take on the expired debts, which will then be sold to investors while the utility also is offering consumers who pay a year’s worth of bills in advance – without knowing how much electricity they will use – a six percent discount.

In March, Greece’s Interior Minister Panos Skouletis said the government’ plans to “cannibalize” the state-run Public Power Corporation by selling off a 40 percent stake and said it be resisted although he hasn’t said if he would.

Skourletis has previously tried to challenge Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for reneging on anti-austerity vows to halt privatizations only to relent in the end.

Contradicting campaign pledges, Tsipras is giving the go-ahead for the sale, causing dissent in his party and leading the utility’s union to say its workers would strike over the plans demanded by international creditors the Premier swore he would resist before surrendering to them.

The deal would see the transfer to private interests of the state’s holdings in PPC’s lignite and hydroelectric power plants, Reuters said, citing a draft plan.

PPC’s union, Genop-DEI, opposes any sell-off of power producing units to reduce PPC’s share of the local electricity market, something that creditors have stipulated in bailout memorandums and want implemented – particularly the International Monetary Fund, one of the country’s key creditors. The union called a strike.

In a strong statement made to the left-wing Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, Skourletis declared that the sale of 40 percent of PPC’s plants is “beyond the contours of what has been agreed” between Greece and its lenders and indicated that the government should oppose plans to “cannibalize PPC.”

Tsipras, who said he wouldn’t tolerate any challenges to his fragile leadership of a coalition that includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) didn’t move to take any action against Skourletis though, who said the fire sale will serve “domestic and foreign business interests.”

Under terms of a 2015 bailout deal for Greece worth up to 86 billion euros, Public Power Corp. (PPC) is obliged to cut its dominance in the Greek market to below 50 percent by 2020.

Although it is not clearly specified in the deal, lenders want Greece to sell some of PPC’s assets. PPC, which is 51 percent owned by the state, now controls about 90 percent of the country’s retail electricity market and 60 percent of its wholesale market.

Greece last year launched power auctions to private operators as a temporary mechanism and has proposed that PPC team up with private companies to help achieve this target. But lenders doubt the effectiveness of the measure.

“What they want is that power production infrastructure of up to 40 percent – PPC’s coal-fired production- is sold. This is what they want right now, which is beyond the (2015) deal,” Skourletis told state TV.

“It is an assault which has set its sights on PPC’s assets to pass it on to specific European and domestic business interests at a humiliating price,” he wrote.