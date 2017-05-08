Tsipras, Mitsotakis Hail Macron’s Victory in France

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomed the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election on Sunday, saying it offers a reprieve to France and Europe, noting he looks forward to a close cooperation.

“The victory of Emmanuel Macron offers a breather for France and the whole of Europe. I’m certain we will work closely to change Europe’s course and inspire its peoples again, so that we cannot relive the nightmare of the extreme-right,” he said in two tweets.

Mitsotakis congratulates Macron, says “new era” begins

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Emmanuel Macron for winning the French presidential elections on Sunday, saying this will usher in a “new era” of realism for France.

“I welcome the great victory of Emmanuel Macron. Today starts a new era of realism and hope for France. It is a victory that reflects on all the European forces fighting for freedom, solidarity and reforms that improve the lives of the people. It is a defeat of the forces of demagogy, populism and nationalist isolationism,” he said in a statement after the exit polls in France.

“At the same time, it is a message of new political groupings that unite dynamic political trends. But also a success that gives new impetus to the European idea. Europe faces many challenges that we need to tackle with bravery to move forward with peace, stability and growth. Sooner or later, our country’s turn will come,” he added.

Mitsotakis also tweeted his congratulations and message.