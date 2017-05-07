John and Niki Psomas Celebrate 55th Anniversary

COLUMBIA, SC – John and Niki Psomas recently celebrated their 55th anniversary.

Both John and Niki left family and friends to come to the United States. John, from Mytilene, Greece, came to Columbia in 1954 to begin a new life with opportunity. Niki left Crete in 1961 and came to Columbia as a student, The State reports.

“John and Niki met at a Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church gathering. They fell in love and were married May 6, 1962, at the same church where they remain devoted members.

John and Niki have three daughters and sons-in-law, Paulette and Paul Koutroulakis and Athina and John Croom, all of Columbia, and Michelle and Perry Argires of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. They have eight grandchildren: Sam, Niki and Jenna Koutroulakis; Niki and John Croom; and Demitri, Marina and Zoe Argires,” The State says.

