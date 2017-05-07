Pavlopoulos Expresses Solid Backing for China’s «One Belt, One Road» Initiative

ATHENS (ANA). President Prokopis Pavlopoulos over the weekend expressed his wholehearted support for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s high profile “One Belt, One Road” transnational development and commercial initiative, in statements ahead of this month’s Belt and Road Forum, which is being organized in Beijing.

“Greece, as a European Union member-state, is encouraging a greater cooperation between the EU and China. It’s towards this direction that it [Greece] is promoting every initiative that brings Europe closer to Asia,” Pavlopoulos said.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit Beijing to participate in the forum on May 14-15, part of China’s ambitious efforts, within a framework of international cooperation, to revive the ancient “Silk Road” trade route over land and sea.

At the same time, the Greek head of state emphasized that “for Greece, the maritime route [on the revived Silk Road] is of particular importance, given that the port of Piraeus is the first European point of entry via the new Suez Canal.”

Pavlopoulos’ reference to Piraeus, Greece’s biggest and busiest port, comes months after Chinese shipping giant Cosco assumed the management of the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) after purchasing a 67 percent stake in the latter, and following the Shanghai-based multinational’s successful bid in an international tender.

“Cosco’s investment at the port of Piraeus is an example of the amicable and mutually beneficial cooperation between Greece and China, and showcases Piraeus as one of the most significant hubs in the geostrategic connection between China, and all of Asia, with Europe,” he said, adding:

“We wholeheartedly support this initiative, within the framework of our strategic cooperation with China; and we are ready to work together, resourcefully, towards this direction. This is also underlined by the presence of the Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras, at the Beijing forum. For Greece, the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative demonstrates a strong resolve for even closer relationships of all involved parties… As countries that are inheritors of two of the most ancient civilizations, Greece and China have always appreciated and supported each other, developing cooperation on multiple levels.”

Pavlopoulos expressed his best wishes for the Forum’s success, in statements just two weeks after the first ministerial conference of the Ancient Civilizations Forum initiative, which was co-launched by Greece and China, was concluded in Athens in late April 2017.

The president inaugurated the forum in Athens, which included the participation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.