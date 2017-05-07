Mayors of 13 Small Greek Islands Ask for Free Internet

The mayors of 13 small, remote Greek islands have asked the government to keep a promise to bring them faster Internet service – for free.

In a petition published by the Athens-Macedonia News Agency (AMNA), mayor from Lipsoi, Gavdos, Halki, Agathonisi, Tilos, Aghios Efstratios, Anafi, Sikinos, Psara, Megisti, Folegandros, Oinousses and Kimolos wrote to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition: “Your recent decision to provide the possibility of receiving a free digital signal where it was previously not possible, and shortly before that, the provision of fast Internet access to remote areas filled us with joy and optimism”.

In rare praise for a government whose popularity is crumbling after reneging on anti-austerity promises they wrote that its previous gestures showed that “the state cares about residents of remote areas and that it is willing to take the appropriate action to provide security and bring us closer to the rest of the world.”

The said there is unanimous backing on the islands for the service to reach people who otherwise are almost cut off from some services in the digital age and added that they would like, “A very significant digital service that would improve even further the political support for the regions… and has to do with free wi-fi for all the residents of the islands that share the same particularities.”

They said they’re not asking for special treatment but added that they want “equal treatment of people who constantly face the danger of being cut off transportation-wise.”

Air and sea connections to these islands are limited and often disrupted by bad weather, especially in the winter when even larger ferries can’t reach them because of high seas.

“We are sure that you will be touched by this constant sense of injustice that every resident feels on our islands, which represent the country’s borders and which, for this reason alone, should be the first to benefit from political initiatives and actions to improve their economic and social lives rather than to have to beg for help,” the mayors added.

The letter ended with the local officials arguing that free internet access would be a good way of deterring the “expansionism” displayed by Turkey.

Turkish European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik recently claimed that Agathonisi “belongs to Turkey. It’s Turkish land.”

That drew a blast from the Greek Foreign Ministry, which accused Turkey of adopting a revisionist policy that leads to Turkey “disputing the internationally recognized borders as those were historically defined and established by international law, during the last century.”