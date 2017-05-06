Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS (ANA). The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: The 30 codes that lower the tax returns

THE ROAD OF THE LEFT: Incredible silence

ETHNOS: Seized arsenal ignites fears in Skopja

ESTIA: SYRIZA regime: This is the plan

ELEFTHERIS TOY TYPOU: Trick with hirings

EDISIS: Great concern for…great Albania

AVGHI: Social dividend at the end of 2017

EFIMERITHA TON SINTAKTON: Brussels shoot down Kyriakos’ hopes

KATHIMERINI: They don’t retire because of cuts

TA NEA: They are building the SYRIZA state

PARAPOLITIKA: Gap between ND and SYRIZA at 14.8 pct

RIZOSPASTIS: Legislative enforcement of Sunday’s rest. Abolition of all anti-labour laws

STO KARFI: The secret billions of the agreement

KONTRANEWS: Putin is building a nuclear factory in Turkey