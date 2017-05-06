Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS (ANA). The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: The 30 codes that lower the tax returns
THE ROAD OF THE LEFT: Incredible silence
ETHNOS: Seized arsenal ignites fears in Skopja
ESTIA: SYRIZA regime: This is the plan
ELEFTHERIS TOY TYPOU: Trick with hirings
EDISIS: Great concern for…great Albania
AVGHI: Social dividend at the end of 2017
EFIMERITHA TON SINTAKTON: Brussels shoot down Kyriakos’ hopes
KATHIMERINI: They don’t retire because of cuts
TA NEA: They are building the SYRIZA state
PARAPOLITIKA: Gap between ND and SYRIZA at 14.8 pct
RIZOSPASTIS: Legislative enforcement of Sunday’s rest. Abolition of all anti-labour laws
STO KARFI: The secret billions of the agreement
KONTRANEWS: Putin is building a nuclear factory in Turkey