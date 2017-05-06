Tourism Minister Discusses Marine Research Proposals With French Ocean Explorer

ATHENS (ANA). Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura met with aquanaut, ocean conservationist and documentary filmmaker Fabien Cousteau in her office on Saturday, to discuss the prospects of implementing marine research programs and projects in Greece.

If the collaboration between Greece and the researcher’s staff is successful, the country will benefit from the attraction it will receive by the global community of underwater research, which in turn will boost tourism.

Cousteau, grandson of the famous Jacques-Yves Cousteau, has expressed interest for cooperation in the field of marine research and is planning more meetings in Greece to promote his proposal. The two sides also discussed diving tourism.

Kountoura expressed her satisfaction for Cousteau’s interest in the country.