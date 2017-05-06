Cavaliers Beat Raptors, Take a 3-0 Lead; Spurs Take 2-1 Lead Against Houston

TORONTO (AP) — LeBron James scored 35 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-94 on Friday night and take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 for the Raptors, who were without three-time All-Star Kyle Lowry. They trailed by only two after three quarters before the Cavaliers quickly blew open the game.

Game 4 is Sunday in Toronto.

The Cavaliers are the first team since the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949 and 1950 to win their first seven playoff games in consecutive seasons.

Cleveland won 10 straight to begin the playoffs last year. That streak ended when Toronto beat the Cavs in Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, but the Raptors couldn’t duplicate the feat this time around.

SPURS 103, ROCKETS 92

HOUSTON (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points apiece to help San Antonio, now without Tony Parker, beat Houston to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Aldridge had managed just 19 points combined in the first two games, but stepped up in the wake of Parker’s season-ending leg injury, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Spurs pull away.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Houston.

James Harden led the Rockets with 43 points after scoring just 13 in Game 2. But he had just five assists and complained about the officiating all night.

The Spurs were playing in the postseason without Parker for the first time since 2001, ending an NBA record of 221 straight playoff appearances for the Frenchman. The 34-year-old was injured in the fourth quarter of Game 2.