Welfare State in Greece has Fallen too Much Behind, Says ND VP

ATHENS – The welfare state in Greece has fallen very much behind during the crisis, New Democracy Vice President Adonis Georgiadis said on Friday, during a visit to a rehabilitation center in Larisa.

Attending an event to mark the 10 years since the opening of the “Animus” rehabilitation center, Georgiadis said the state doesn’t have the necessary infrastructure to support people who are discharged from a center as “the welfare state in Greece, on many issues and within the crisis we are facing, has fallen very much behind.”

He also said the state’s weakness in addressing those issues will lessen as Greece regains its economic freedom.