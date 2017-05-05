Greek Panorama Set to Open at Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK – The 1st ever Greek Panorama will open at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall in Manhattan on May 12 and 13with free entrance to the public from 10 AM to 6 PM. The exhibition will be open exclusively to professionals on May 11 for the Greek Panorama B2B sessions hoping to achieve a successful representation of Greece abroad.

Many professionals who are involved in the American traveling market are interested in the B2B event as it offers a unique opportunity for them to meet in person with people representing Greek tourist businesses and destinations. This particular event at the Greek Panorama will include shows by famous chefs creating a variety of Greek delicacies.

A Greek expatriate as well as the entire Greek American community is supporting this initiative. The ultramarathon runner Konstantinos (Dean) Karnazes will be signing his book The Road to Sparta, and former NFL player Niko Koutouvides will also be present.

At the time of the exhibition the first copy of the Greek American magazine Hellas Blu will be published, which includes interviews of the Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokoumpo, Dean Karnazes, and the famous chef and restauranteur Maria Loi.

Greek Panorama and its corresponding events are the main constituents of the plan of action created by the Hellas North American Events Inc. regarding North America markets with actions and initiatives to be held throughout the year.

Shortly before the exhibition opens its doors, the general manager of North Events Leonidas Babanis noted, “I am very excited that we are just a few moments before the beginning of the exhibition, which aims to promote Greece everywhere! Having tourism, culture and gastronomy as the key points, a successful recipe is created so that the essence of Greece will take over New York and eventually the world. The overwhelming enrollments for the B2B event allow us to dream that the Greek Panorama is not only a yearly exhibition but an establishment for the future. I want to thank all those who have stood and are still standing beside us such as the Greek Embassy in Washington, the Ministry of Tourism, the Hellenic-American Chamber of Tourism and Greek National Tourism Organization, Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Travel & Tourist Agencies (FedHATTA), Hellenic Hotel Federation (HHF), and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels (HCH). More importantly, though, we have to thank the people, our expatriates, who from the beginning have shown that they are beside us. Finally, we will be waiting for you on May 12 and 13 at the Grand Central Terminal to enjoy Greece.”

More information on Greek Panorama is available online at www.greekpanorama.com and on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. #greekpanorama