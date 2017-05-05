John Catsimatidis Endorses Nicole Malliotakis for NYC Mayor

NEW YORK – John Catsimatidis said, “Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is a talented and strong Republican woman, with her immigrant roots and her Cuban and Greek heritage she can relate to so many New Yorkers who are reaching for the American Dream.”

The Greek-American mogul posted his statement about Greek-American NYC mayoral candidate on Twitter: My statement on NMalliotakis running for NYC Mayor, Catsimatidis said.

“Her experience in the state legislature, her energy and her understanding of the issues make her a great candidate for Mayor,” he says. “I wish her the best with her kick-off today and I will be merely a phone call away as her race for Mayor unfolds.”

Ms. Malliotakis expressed her feelings for Catsimatidis’ endorsement on Twitter: Thank you for your support John!