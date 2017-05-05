PM Tsipras: Greece will Stand Again on Its Feet

ATHENS (ANA) – The elections will be held at the end of the four-year term, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday addressing SYRIZA parliamentary group.

He underlined that this government has brought offset measures, the return of the collective agreements, labour normality, and measures on the debt adding that we will be the ones who will implement them.

Tsipras also stressed that this government will get the country out of the supervision status.

“Greece will stand again on its feet,” he underlined.

“We are now in a position to plan the next day and another productive model, and we won’t do it with the institutions, both with the productive and creative forces, as well as the administration, and we have already started doing so,” the prime minister stated.

Tsipras also stressed the importance of committment to the reform policy.

Earlier he said that “we are in the most critical turn of our tenure, the most critical moment of the implementation of the mandate we received from the Greek people 19 months ago.”

He underlined that we should never forget our target, to get the country out of the memoranda and the sometimes humiliating supervision in the summer of 2018.

We politicized the negotiation, creating allies, we had a plan, we achieved a primary surplus in 2016 eight times higher than the institutions’ estimates and 42 times higher than the IMF’s estimates, he noted.

Tsipras said that “SYRIZA’s political opponents claim that the primary surplus target was achieed because of the strict measures taken. But the truth is that we achieved overperformance because we combated the interwined interests, and the corruption he said and explained: “The creditors are not our friends, they are against us because what they care for is to get their money back. They are our lenders and we forced them to retreat from their initial irrational demands”.

The Greek prime minister also noted that we secured offset measures with zero fiscal impact, we secured a balanced ageeement.”It is not my intention to hide that we also made compromises as it is always the case with agreements,” he stressed.

He underlined that the most important thing of all is that the creditors are forced to proceed with substantial measures on the debt relief so that it is rendered sustainable.