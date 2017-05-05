Greek Food Festival Opens on May 19, Wraps on May 21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 2017 International Greek Food Festival begins on Friday, May 19 from 11:00am to 9:00pm, continues on Saturday, May 20 from 11:00am to 9:00pm, and wraps up on Sunday, May 21 from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

Read the Festival’s press release:

“Over the past 32 years, the Festival has donated nearly $1.5 million to more than 30 outstanding local charities. Scroll down to our Charities section to see the worthy organizations this year’s $3 entrance fee (or three canned food items) will help us support in 2017.” Parking and trolley service remain FREE.

As always, guests will enjoy a vast array of food, cultural performances, shopping, and children’s activities. This year’s entertainment lineup will be better than ever! Don’t miss the Donna Massey Band on Friday night at 7:45pm or the Big John Miller Band on Saturday night at 7:45pm. These well-known local artists will provide Festivalgoers with a lively mix of soul, jazz, blues, funk, and rock that’s sure to keep you entertained all night long.

Come and join us – rain or shine! OPA!!!

The International Greek Food Festival, the largest ethnic festival in Arkansas, has been serving food, friends and the community for the past 30 years. All the food served at this festival has come about because of our great love of cooking and good food. The wonderful cuisine associated with the many cultures that make up the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is the product of our immigrant forefathers. We boast a long line of cooks from various culinary traditions, making up the best of our Church’s culture – Greek, Armenian, Georgian, Romanian, Russian, Indian, Middle Eastern, English and a dash of American. From these cultures has evolved this distinctive collection of foods identified with the Greek Orthodox Church – a style of cooking that not only captures the traditions of our heritage but makes eager eaters call for more.

This vast array of wonderful, savory dishes embodies not only the scents and flavors of our heritage, but a time-honored tradition of faith and family that each of us cherishes. Captured from memory or perhaps from scraps of paper, these recipes represent a priceless gift to the members of the Greek Orthodox Church, for here are contained the foods and traditions of our forefathers passed down for future generations to remember and enjoy.”