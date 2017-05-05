Mirror Photographer John the Greek Dies at 61 in London

Mirror photographer John Alevroyiannis has died after a brave battle with cancer .

Alevroyiannis – known affectionately by colleagues and rivals alike as John the Greek – passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 61.

He went on hundreds of assignments for the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror across the world and was known for his complete dedication to his work.

His beloved wife Sarah Alevroyianni – a former Sunday Mirror executive – was at his bedside when he died at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

