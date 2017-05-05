Savvidis’ Counter-democracy Statement

Although the interview with Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis – who was one of the two Grand Marshals of New York’s Greek Independence Parade this year – in the Greek newspaper Proto Thema is 8,500 words, I considered it my duty to read it in its entirety.

And I did so to avoid doing him an injustice – even more so since he is a fellow Hellene abroad – as well as to ascertain if he indeed made the provocative statements as reported.

Thus, while reading the interview, the impression I got, on the one hand, is that to his credit, he is proud of his Pontian origin. And, on the other hand, that the excerpts presented from the interview are accurate.

I was alarmed, therefore, because it is clear that he is governed by a spirit that is foreign and dangerous to the functioning of democracy. He conveys a world that is ostensibly democratic, but is glaringly and disturbingly controlled by today’s “bosses.” It is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s model of authoritarianism, of controlled democracy and the peculiar corrupt relations between the state and entrepreneurs.

Apparently, Savvidis himself does not understand that this model is not consistent with Western democracies, which is why he preaches it. That makes him even more dangerous.

That is why his “thesis” on Greek politics and…journalism goes beyond the beaten path. It is a case like no other before it. It adds something unacceptable, namely, the threat of the alteration, if not diversion, of the will of the people.

He considers his emergence as a political “godfather” – entitled and able to decide who will become prime minister of Greece and who will not – to be legitimate. Which is why he dared to make the unprecedented statement that Greece’s main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis “will never become prime minister!”

The issue is not whether in fact Mitsotakis will or will not ever become prime minister, but rather who makes that decision: the people, or Savvidis.

And with what means does he intend to prevent Mitsotakis from becoming prime minister? By influencing the popular vote or the members of Parliament? And how?

Of course, Savvidis’ statement does not only concern Mitsotakis. It is a major issue of democracy in Greece. It is a blot for the people and Parliament.

He possesses the same mentality with regard to media outlets, some of which he intends to buy. Not to reinforce pluralism and objectivity, which are truly necessary, but to impose his opinions and to use them for his business deals, as he so bluntly states.

Thus, there is a long way to go in tidying up the situation in Greece, such as Savvidis’ interview reveals. But the benefits are also great: a new, healthy Greece that looks toward the future instead of the past.