Greece’s First Official Mosque Opening Pushed Back to July

ATHENS – After years of delays, plans to build and open Greece’s first state-paid official mosque have been set for July, some two months later than first set.

The Infrastructure Ministry said the construction is behind schedule because protests last year held up the start of the scheme. Also, the government has asked for old buildings that are on the site to be knocked down, Kathimerini said..

This work had not been originally envisioned as part of the project, which is being carried out by a consortium consisting of J&P-Avax, Terna, Aktor and Intrakat.

The mosque – a 1,000-square meter building without a minaret, split over two levels – will be able to accommodate about 350 worshippers.

It is being constructed at an old naval base in Votanikos, an industrial, run-down neighborhood west of central Athens. When completed, it will be the first official place of worship for Muslims in the Greek capital.

The government is bearing the 800,000-euro ($850,920) cost during a crushing economic crisis as it’s been cutting pension benefits and education and health care budgets.

The 1,000-square meter facility will include a worship area for 300 men, a worship area for 50 women, auxiliary rooms, an office for the imam and an office for the muezzin.

Greece’s ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party said earlier the mosque “will not have a good end,” in an ominous warning from Ilias Panagiotaros, one of the most strident of the party’s lawmakers, all of whom are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang, said, “With the help of God – I repeat that – this mosque will not have a good end,” the news agency Reuters reported.

“We have done many protests and of course we will do much more,” he said at an anti-mosque rally in January, surrounded by a few hundred supporters raising flaming torches and waving the Greek flag alongside the party’s red-and-black flag featuring its swastika-like emblem.

There are more than 500,000 Muslims in Greece but they have been using makeshift mosques, including in basements and warehouses, to pray. Golden Dawn vehemently objects to the mosque and has hinted at violent reprisals.

The mosque has taken so long to develop because of frequent protests from critics who point out that Turkey has plans to make a mosque of the venerated Hagia Sophia Church in Istanbul.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yiannis Amanantidis told Parliament last year that Athens was the only European capital “to be deprived of such a religious space.”

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in May, 2016 said the construction was long overdue and would proceed despite objections.

The government, he said, would push ahead “out of respect for the Muslim residents in our capital, but also because we are obliged to actively defend our values.”

“We need the mosque for our new generation, for our youth… to feel equal in law, equal in society,” said Greece’s Muslim Association spokeswoman Anna Stamou, a Greek who converted to Islam said previously.