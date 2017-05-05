Culture Minister Withdraws Objections to Hellenikon Development, Delays Seen

ATHENS – Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou said she won’t impede development of the old Hellenikon Airport after pulling back on her request to name three abandoned buildings as “modern monuments” which could have sidetracked the deal.

She changed her mind after Greek media reported on her plans that came after a handful of other lawmakers in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said they wanted it scrapped and that the site, overrun with weeds, should be declared an archaeological area.

Koniordou had asked for the designation for the three buildings after her ministry’s Central Council for Modern Monuments had decided on only one.

Even so, the delivery of the plot to the chosen bidder, the Lamda Development-led consortium, has missed all timetable provisions and delivering the plot by September, as agreed with international creditors, will likely not happen, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

“The recall (of the letter-request) comes after a detailed examination of the relevant (case) file, during which it was ascertained that there is no new information over which the initial assessment was based on, in order to justify the recourse over this issue,” a statement from her office read.

A consortium declared the winner of the tender for the Helleniko site is led by Athens-based Lamda Development, but also includes China’s Fosun and Eagle Hills, which is headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

In March the government said it was closing on defining boundaries for the 7.9-billion euro ($8.564 billion) project at the old Hellenikon international airport site that was supposed to be Europe’s biggest urban park but will be turned into commercial space because the country needs the money.

The Culture Ministry said progress is being made in dealing with the investors and what the project will entail and details on how to protect any prospective antiquity finds, the news agency Reuters reported.

A consortium of Abu Dhabi and Chinese investors, led by Greece’s Lamda, which had unlawfully built the Athens Mall, a court found, signed a deal in 2014 for the 99-year lease at the site which now hosts abandoned buildings and derelict aircraft almost right on the sea and nearby beaches.

Greek lawmakers cleared the investment last summer and investors hoped excavation works could start in the first half of this year even though objectors within SYRIZA wanted the work halted and to declare the neglected, abandoned site an archaeological dig without saying what the alleged ancient treasures were.

The government also has filed to provide the necessary licensing while promoting the development it simultaneously hailed and wanted stopped.

In a letter of reply published on the Parliament’s website, the Culture Ministry said it was at the final stage of determining the boundaries of the site but that all works would be closely monitored by Greek archaeological experts before any permit was given and said construction work would stop for as long as needed for the authorities to evaluate, move or showcase any antiquities that may be found.

Under the deal signed in 2014 and revised last year, investors led by Lamda Development will pay 900 million euros ($956.66) for a 99-year lease – about 9 million euros a year – to turn the abandoned site into a plot filled with hotels, residences and mostly commercial use, with far less green space than before.

