Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) Publication on Living Conditions in Greece

With the publication Living Conditions in Greece, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) provides to users significant statistical data reflecting living conditions in Greece, concentrated in one publication.

The publication includes data concerning a wide range of factors (labour, health, education, technology, etc.) that affect living conditions, as well as data on the quality of life, such as poverty and social exclusion. This publication presents statistical time series compiled mainly by ELSTAT, but also comparative tables with other European Union countries on selected social indicators.

Written in Greek and English, this publication is aimed at users looking for an update concerning

recent social developments, but also long-term social trends. The publication will be updated the first Friday of January, March, May, July, September and November with the most recently available statistical data.

Read the ELSTAT publicatoin in Greek and English: