Gus Bilirakis Statement on Voting for American Health Care Act

Washington – U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) released the following statement on the American Health Care Act (H.R. 1628):

“With the House passage of the American Health Care Act, we are moving forward with a health care system that lowers costs and increases choices. Like many Americans, I live with a pre-existing condition, as do many of my family members and loved ones. I would not have voted for the bill if I thought protections for those with pre-existing conditions were in jeopardy, as I promised my constituents during three town hall meetings. Today’s vote is the beginning of health care reform, not the be-all-end-all, and we cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good. I look forward to continuing work to ensure health care is affordable and accessible for all,” said Bilirakis.

We passed legislation – with my full support – to ensure Members of Congress and staff are not exempt from the American Health Care Act. pic.twitter.com/mVa2Vvwc8U — Gus Bilirakis (@RepGusBilirakis) May 4, 2017

American Health Care Act Highlights:

– Dismantles Obamacare mandates, taxes, and regulations.

– Patient and State Stability Fund – provides states $130 billion over 10 years to lower health care costs -and increase access to care. Florida is expected receive among the highest state allocation.

– Refundable Tax Credits – ensures people who do not receive health care through an employer, Medicare, Medicaid, VA Health Care, or TRICARE, receive a monthly tax credit to purchase the insurance of their choice.

– Safety Net Funding for Florida Hospitals – assists Florida hospitals in treating the most vulnerable among us.

– Expands Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) – doubles the amount of money they can contribute empowering individuals and families to spend their health care dollars the way they want.

– Guarantees Coverage to Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions – bans health insurers from denying coverage or charging a patient with pre-existing conditions higher premiums under federal law.