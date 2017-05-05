Gus Bilirakis Statement on Voting for American Health Care Act

Washington – U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) released the following statement on the American Health Care Act (H.R. 1628):
“With the House passage of the American Health Care Act, we are moving forward with a health care system that lowers costs and increases choices. Like many Americans, I live with a pre-existing condition, as do many of my family members and loved ones. I would not have voted for the bill if I thought protections for those with pre-existing conditions were in jeopardy, as I promised my constituents during three town hall meetings. Today’s vote is the beginning of health care reform, not the be-all-end-all, and we cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good. I look forward to continuing work to ensure health care is affordable and accessible for all,” said Bilirakis.
We passed legislation – with my full support – to ensure Members of Congress and staff are not exempt from the American Health Care Act. pic.twitter.com/mVa2Vvwc8U
— Gus Bilirakis (@RepGusBilirakis) May 4, 2017
American Health Care Act Highlights:
– Dismantles Obamacare mandates, taxes, and regulations.
– Patient and State Stability Fund – provides states $130 billion over 10 years to lower health care costs -and increase access to care. Florida is expected receive among the highest state allocation.
– Refundable Tax Credits – ensures people who do not receive health care through an employer, Medicare, Medicaid, VA Health Care, or TRICARE, receive a monthly tax credit to purchase the insurance of their choice.
– Safety Net Funding for Florida Hospitals – assists Florida hospitals in treating the most vulnerable among us.
– Expands Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) – doubles the amount of money they can contribute empowering individuals and families to spend their health care dollars the way they want.
– Guarantees Coverage to Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions – bans health insurers from denying coverage or charging a patient with pre-existing conditions higher premiums under federal law.
1 Comment
Another immoral republican lie, on top of all the other lies. All this talk of how much better it will be with Trumpcare, is designed to make people believe that they’re getting a “choice” of health care, while lowering premiums. This is misleading people. Don’t be stupid. You can’t have a “choice” if that choice is too expensive, especially if you have pre-existing conditions and you happen to be over fifty. Sure they”ll cover pre-existing conditions, but, with a much higher premium. And that’s because younger and wealthier people would have lower premiums. They are doing away with the tax that Obama had imposed, on wealthy taxpayers, to cover Obamacare, giving the money to the rich, while charging more to the poorest members. What’s shameful is that they won’t tell you the truth. They make it sound as if they’re doing you a favor. As for Bilirakis, with his pre-existing condition, he’s not worried. taxpayers are paying his premiums. You all deserve to lose your congressional seat, you bums, including you Bilirakis.