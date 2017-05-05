Mitsotakis Discusses Greek-US Relations, Turkey with US Diplomat Cohen

ATHENS (ANA) – Greek-U.S. relations, attracting investments in Greece and Turkey’s provocations were the main topics discussed in a meeting between New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Jonathan Cohen, on Thursday.

According to party sources, the two sides discussed the possibility of strengthening defence cooperation in light of Greece’s geostrategic importance and its role as a pillar of stability in the region.

Mitsotakis noted his concern over Turkey’s continuing provocations in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean and the situation in the western Balkans, while the two officials also discussed the latest developments in Cyprus.

He also briefed Cohen on the political and economic developments in Greece.