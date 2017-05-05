Qatar Airways Eyes Flights to Mykonos, Thessaloniki

The consortium Fraport Greece, which has taken over running 14 regional airports and is upgrading them said Qatar Airways is looking at adding flights to Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city and one of its most popular islands, Mykonos.

Fraport officials said they were in “advanced talks” with the airline, rated among the world’s best, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Fraport Greek CEO Alexander Zinell revealed the development during a presentation of the German-Greek company’s plans to fully renovate the Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport on the Ionian island of Corfu, plans which include the construction of a new terminal.

In October, 2016 Fraport Greece said it would spend 400 million euros ($439.11 million) in improving the now-privatized airports.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras had vowed to stop the sale or lease of Greek entities but instead has picked up the pace on order of international lenders.

Fraport’s Executive Director of Commercial and Business Development, George Vilos, told a Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) conference about the company’s plans for the airport it will operate for four years, Kathimerini said.

The area of the the terminal buildings on one of the most popular islands in the world, Santorini, will triple to 15,000 square meters and double to 60,000 square meters at Thessaloniki and renovations will be made to Crete’s major airport at Hania.

Vilos also announced the creation of modern shopping centers within the terminals that he said will rival those at airports abroad as well as Athens International Airport.

