Reince Priebus Sees a Much-Needed Reprieve in House Health Vote: NYT

WASHINGTON — The Republican health care overhaul might never become law, but it has already changed the life of one American: Reince Priebus, who knew it was his best and perhaps last hope of becoming an empowered White House chief of staff, New York Times says.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has taken the lead in discussions with Congress on health care, traveling to Capitol Hill multiple times for discussions with leadership, as well as lawmakers in both the conservative Freedom Caucus and moderate Tuesday Group.

“President Trump placed much of the blame for his first, failed push to repeal the Affordable Care Act in March on Mr. Priebus, the harried and ambitious former Republican National Committee chairman. He told aides that he believed the damaging loss had resulted in no small part from Mr. Priebus’s too-rosy vote-count predictions and his too-cozy relationship with Speaker Paul D. Ryan, a fellow Wisconsinite.

After that defeat, Mr. Trump’s staff noticed that the president had adopted a practice of merging the two men’s names into one long ‘Ryan-ce’ according to several West Wing aides,” NYT writes.

In early April, TNH has reported that the future of top White House staffers, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, was uncertain, as President Donald Trump was increasingly sending signals he is considering a major shakeup of his leading advisers.

“Trump might be looking to replace Reince Priebus, Axios reported after speaking to one of the president’s top aides,” CNN was saying at the moment.

“Possible chief of staff replacements could include Trump’s economic advisor, Gary Cohn, who hails from Goldman Sachs; Wayne Berman of Blackstone Group; or House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy,” Axios was reporting.

Associated Press also has confirmed the speculation about Priebus, who has faced questions about his staying power since he started the job. That scrutiny intensified with the collapse of the then House GOP health care overhaul, a major embarrassment for Trump at the time.

“It is unlikely that Mr. Priebus — roundly regarded as a steady party leader but one of the least powerful White House chiefs of staff ever — would have been fired had the second repeal-and-replace plan not passed the House on Thursday. But he viewed it as a personal make-or-break moment, and interviews with two dozen West Wing aides and Republican officials confirmed that another big loss on health care would probably have been an unrecoverable blow to an already weakened Mr. Priebus,” NYT reports after House Gop voted for the Health Care law on Thursday.

Read the complete story at NYT: http://nyti.ms/2pMGkSY