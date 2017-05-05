Top Vpinal Neurosurgeon Dr. John Collis was Honored for Lifetime Achievement

CLEVELAND – Dr. John Collis, of Cleveland, Ohio was honored for “Lifetime achievement in spinal surgery “ on Thursday night.

More than 100 colleagues, friends attended.

Dr. Collis over the past 61 years cared for 400,000 patients and performed 17,000 spinal surgeries.

As Dr. Donlin Long , professor of Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said Dr. Collins is the founder of spinal Neurosurgery.

What stood out , however, the most were the patient testimonials and a speech his son gave.

They painted the full picture of Dr. Collis, not only as an outstanding doctor but also as a special and caring person.

More of this story in our printed edition.