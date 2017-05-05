Top Vpinal Neurosurgeon Dr. John Collis was Honored for Lifetime Achievement

TNH Staff

Dr. John Collis.

CLEVELAND – Dr. John Collis, of Cleveland, Ohio was honored for “Lifetime achievement in spinal surgery “ on Thursday night.

More than 100 colleagues, friends attended.

Dr. Collis over the past 61 years cared for 400,000 patients and performed 17,000 spinal surgeries.

Dr. John Collis

As Dr. Donlin Long , professor of Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said Dr. Collins is the founder of spinal Neurosurgery.

What stood out , however, the most were the patient testimonials and a speech his son gave.
They painted the full picture of Dr. Collis, not only as an outstanding doctor but also as a special and caring person.

More of this story in our printed edition.

