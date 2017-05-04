Dr. John Collis, of Cleveland, Ohio was honored for “Lifetime achievement in spinal surgery “ on Thursday night.
More than 100 colleagues, friends attended.
Dr. Collis over the past 61 years cared for 400,000 patients and performed 17,000 spinal surgeries.
As Dr. Donlin Long , professor of Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said Dr. Collins is the founder of spinal Neurosurgery.
What stood out , however, the most were the patient testimonials and a speech his son gave.
They painted the full picture of Dr. Collis, not only as an outstanding doctor but also as a special and caring person.
More of this story in our printed edition.
Dr. John Collis, a prominent Greek and top spinal neurosurgeon was honored
Dr. John Collis, of Cleveland, Ohio was honored for “Lifetime achievement in spinal surgery “ on Thursday night.