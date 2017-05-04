S’ Agapaw Alla… (I Love You, But…) Opens on May 7 in Astoria

ASTORIA – Can two blonde hairs lead a couple to divorce? Can a simple real estate deal break up the relationship between the best man/maid of honor in a couple’s relationship? Is there love after marriage? Can relationships survive these times of economic crisis? Or can love conquer all? These are the questions asked and answered by S’ Agapaw, Alla… (I Love You, But…).

The hit play by George Valaris and Stelios Papadopoulos S’ Agapaw, Alla… ran for 6 full seasons starring the popular actors Alexander Stavrou, Marianna Toumassatou, Alexandra Palaiologou, Iosif Marinakis, Dimitra Matsouka, Maria and Tony Dimitriou. Audiences and critics alike loved the play in Athens, Thessaloniki, Canada, Australia, Africa, and Cyprus.

Now, the play is poised to conquer America and spread joy to the Greek American community for a limited run at the Stathakion Center in Astoria with an amazing cast: the popular star Stratos Tzortzoglou, up and coming actor Aimilios Rafti- best known for his performance in the successful Greek TV series on Ant1 Dydima Fegaria, and talented actresses Flavia Sgoifo, Nadine Xintara, and Basilica Bliachas.

S’ Agapaw, Alla… is a funny, timely, interactive “couples-comedy” featuring the themes of marriage, divorce, and the relationships of couples dictated by today’s neo Greek reality, with the emphasis on human emotion and interaction, plus all the twists and turns.

Fotis (played by Tzortzoglou) is a policeman chasing cybercrime. A popular kid, he is married to Kiki. They both grew up in the same neighborhood, Menidi. He married Kiki when he was promoted through “connections” in other words a true Greek.

Kiki (played by Flavia Sgoifo/Nadine Xintara), is a sales lady at Hondos Center, married very young to Fotis, who is considerably older than her. They have been trying to have a child for many years, but have been unsuccessful. She is pathologically jealous and makes his life miserable.

Nina (played by Bliachas), is Fotis and Kiki’s koumbara. They grew up in the same neighborhood in adjoining houses in Menidi, after she came from the US-Astoria along with her family. After she finished her studies she took a job at the American Embassy and married Mano and together they enjoy the high society life.

Manos (played by Raftis) is Fotis and Kiki’s koumbaros and childhood friend. Since Manos became a lawyer and married Nina, he considers everybody inferior, but he can always use the favors of a policeman, who takes care of all his vehicle violations.

The play opens on Sunday, May 7 at 5 PM at the Stathakion Center, 22-51 29th Street, in Astoria, phone: 718-204-6500. Performances are also scheduled for Fridays May 12, 19, and 26 at 8 PM; Saturdays May 13, 20, and 27 at 5 PM and 8 PM; and Sundays May 21 and 28 at 5 PM. Running time is 110 minutes with intermission. For tickets and more information, call: 929-396-6330.