Former Defence Minister Tsohatzopoulos Released from Jail

ATHENS (ANA) – Former defence minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos, who had been handed a 20-year sentence for money laundering, was released from prison on Thursday, after serving five years.

The former PASOK heavyweight was convicted for bribes he accepted in return for agreeing on the purchase of TOR-M1 missiles and submarines in the period between 1997 and 2001.

The appeals court agreed last month with a slim majority of 3 to 2 to accept the minister’s fifth request for release, imposing strict conditions including a 200,000-euro bail and a ban on leaving the country.

Tsohatzopoulos underwent a triple bypass surgery in April but had to return to prison because he couldn’t raise the bail money.