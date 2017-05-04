Greece, UAE Sign Deals on Maritime and Road Transport, Energy

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed agreements on maritime and road transport and energy, as well as memorandums of understanding (MoU) in trade as part of the 3rd Greece-UAE Joint Ministerial Committee which concluded in Athens on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs George Katrougalos said there is potential for cooperation in more sectors between the two countries, such as investments, tourism and shipping.

“With today’s agreements and the contacts between businesses new roads have been opened for the cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

MoUs were signed between the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, the Commercial and Industrial Chamber of Athens, the Center of Renewable Energy Sources and the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA) with the counterparts in the UAE.