Law Professor Tells Court Golden Dawn Driven by Violence

ATHENS – The extreme-right Golden Dawn party, accused of thuggery, murder and running a criminal organization has a violent ideology that’s it’s purpose a professor of constitutional law testified on May 3 in the trial of its leaders and dozens of members.

According to Nikos Alivizatos, Golden Dawn “wanted to addict us to the daily use of violence,” and said that violent incidents rose drastically after 2012 when it entered Parliament.

The party’s targets, he said, are chosen based on their neo-Nazi ideology, “meaning migrants, the weak and, I suspect, the left and the anti-establishment realm.”

“If they are darker in skin color, then all the better,” he said.

The trial has been going on for more than 18 months as the court rarely meets and most of the defendants don’t bother to show up and aren’t being compelled to do so by judges.

The trial of Golden Dawn leaders and followers was stopped Nov. 1, 2016 after anarchists brawled with extremist supporters.

The head judge has suspended the proceedings after the incident, further delaying a trial that has gone on nearly 18 months with frequent breaks because either lawyers or defendants don’t show up.

The new trouble came inside and outside the Athens Court of Appeals after a unionist testified he and some 20 fellow activists were violently attacked in September 2013 by around 50 Golden Dawn members and supporters.

The trial against Golden Dawn was prompted by the murder in Piraeus of rapper Pavlos Fyssas by a self-confessed party member a few days after the alleged attack on the PAME Communist activists.