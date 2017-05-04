Greece Upset Over Turkish Energy Research Move Off Cyprus

Turkey’s disputing of Cypriot giving licenses to international companies to drill for energy off the island has also upset Greece, one of the guarantors of security there, along with Turkey and the United Kingdom, which ruled it as a colony.

Turkey’s provocation comes as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are negotiating again in a bid to unify the island divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus nor the government’s Exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and right to hydrocarbon exploration in Block 6, which was recently licensed to a consortium of Italy’s Eni and France’s Total.

Ankara insists that part of the island’s EEZ is part of “Turkey’s continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean,” according to a recent letter to the United Nations General Assembly by Turkey’s permanent representative to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioglu.

Turkey on May 3 issued three navigational telexes (Navtex) reserving areas within Cyprus’s EEZ, including Block 6, for seismic research and exercises with live ammunition, saying it would violate sovereign waters as it has before with no complaints from NATO, the European Union, the United Nations or the United States.

It will also conduct exercises with live ammunition in international waters south of the Greek island of Kastelorizo, raising questions as to its designs in the area stretching from the southeastern Aegean island to Cyprus.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said during a Parliamentary committee meeting that he now feels vindicated for previously complaining about Turkish aggression off Cyprus.