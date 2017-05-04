ATHENS – The agreement with European creditors to get release of more monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.68 billion) includes not just more pension cuts and harsh austerity but additional Sunday store openings throughout Greece.

Stores in non-tourist areas had only been allowed to open eight Sundays a year but the deal agreed to by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, demanded as well by the International Monetary Fund, means a partial of full lifting of the ban on other Sundays, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Lifting the Sunday store opening ban would allow merchants and retailers to open, should they want. Initial reports referred only to “tourism” areas, with a looser definition of what constitutes a tourist region and an extension of the tourism season cited, the paper said. Stores hours are already fully deregulated in tourism areas, such as well-known holiday islands.

Designated tourism regions in the country are current defined by a Presidential decree dating back to 1976 which the lenders said was far outdated.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had opposed Sunday openings but broke that vow as well, adding to his pile of reneging on anti-austerity promises, which has driven his popularity down to around 10 percent in polls.

Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou on Tuesday said that “naturally we disagreed, but this is something that occurs in most European countries and America. We can see this (lifting of the ban) as a modernization,” contradicting himself and his party’s alleged principles.

Papadimitriou knows about the US. He’s a well-known US-based academic with the elite private Bard University, located just north of New York City.