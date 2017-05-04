91 Migrants Arrived on Lesvos and Chios on Wednesday

(ANA) – 91 migrants and refugees arrived on the island of Lesvos and one person on the island of Chios on Wednesday.

According to police 8,600 persons (3,030 on Lesvos, 3,852 on Chios and 1,718 on Samos) that have sought for asylum in Greece and their request has been not examined yet remained stranded on Thursday on the northern Greek islands.