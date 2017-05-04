91 Migrants Arrived on Lesvos and Chios on Wednesday

In this April 7, 2017, migrants have breakfast onboard of the Golfo Azurro vessel a day after being rescued by members of Proactiva Open Arms NGO, Friday, April 7, 2017. With the Greek smuggling route largely closed off, the path of least resistance drifted to Libya _ a sprawling lawless country with a huge coast and competing rebel and government factions. Migrants have flooded into Libya from across Africa, producing a bonanza for smugglers. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
(ANA) – 91 migrants and refugees arrived on the island of Lesvos and one person on the island of Chios on Wednesday.
According to police 8,600 persons (3,030 on Lesvos, 3,852 on Chios and 1,718 on Samos) that have sought for asylum in Greece and their request has been not examined yet remained stranded on Thursday on the northern Greek islands.