Calamos, last Chance for Greek Investment?

Despite the blood ties and alliances that unite Greece and the United States, and despite the good start made in the 1960s, any serious investment in Greece by Americans – of Greek and non-Greek descent alike – is now absent.

Even tourism, that God-given competitive advantage that Greece has over other countries, has been through hell and high water, to such an extent that President Reagan had even issued a travel advisory against Greece.

It is obvious, then, that the economic relations between the two countries are directly linked to the general climate between them. Therefore, the period of anti-Americanism created by Andreas Papandreou in the 1980’s has also depleted American investments in the country.

But the two countries’ relations have improved greatly, leading to one of the best periods in their history. Thus, the appropriate political climate for American investment in Greece has now been created.

Of course, what remains to be done, as we all know, is to tackle the issue of red tape and to implement the reforms already been agreed upon and in many cases been voted into law, but which the government does not impelement.

However, these issues did not prevent John Calamos and his partners, whose company operates under the name EXIN Partners, from submitting a bid valued at approximately $1 billion for the acquisition of Ethniki Insurance, a subsidiary of the National Bank of Greece (NBG).

If they prevail, it will possibly open the way for other investments by Greek-Americans and, by extension, American interests.

But there is another general but equally important reason why their offer should be carefully examined by Greece: for geopolitical purposes. Specifically, Calamos’ competitor is a Chinese company with government support, of course. As we know, the Chinese have already made significant investments in Greece, the most important one being the Port of Piraeus.

So, if they buy Ethniki, it is very likely that they would also be able to buy NBG, and thus control the banking system and exert considerable influence on the country and the region in general.

Calamos, a prominent Greek-American, founded a global investment firm based in Chicago, and one of his partners, John Koudounis, is a noted financial services expert. Another partner is a very knowledgeable insurance executive. Moreover, their Athens partner is the well-known Kanellopoulos family.

So, in addition to their financial standing, they also have the expertise necessary for managing such a large and complex company.

It should be evident, then, provided that Calamos’ proposal is competitive, that selecting them as the preferred bidder for Ethniki will be beneficial for both the company as well as for the overall relations among Greece, the Greek-American community, and the United States.

However, if other criteria prevail in selecting which company will acquire Ethniki, then the message toward the Greek-American and American business circles, in general, will be: “thank you but you are not wanted in Greece.”