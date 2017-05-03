Mitsotakis Says Government’s “Positive Measures” Conceal Tough Measures (Video)

ATHENS (ANA) – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his party will not vote for the positive measures the government says will balance the negative ones agreed on with the country’s lenders as part of the second program review, adding the deal is effectively a fourth bailout program without any funding.

The government announced those measures will be tabled in a separate bill from the deal with the institutions.

Speaking at private Alpha TV’s newscast, he described the measures as a “veil [covering] the very tough package [of measures]” for 2019 and 2020.

“Our ‘no’ to the measures and counter-measures is absolute,” he said, adding that if the income tax threshold must be lowered, the initial tax rate should be nine percent, not 20 percent.

“There will be pensioners who will lose the twelfth and eleventh pension, when some people promised them a thirteenth pension,” he said and accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of “political deceit”.

He also noted that the counter/positive measures will not benefit those hurt by the new austerity. “If elections had been held when we asked for them, we would have achieved a much better result in the negotiation,” he continued.

Asked about the possibility of being asked by the International Monetary Fund to approve the measures, Mitsotakis said his party will not sign any commitment that goes beyond the third bailout program. “We won’t commit to anything in writing and we won’t vote any of the measures,” he said.