Loukoumi Foundation in New York Wins Award, Gives Awards

NEW YORK – The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation was awarded The National Make a Difference Day All-Star Award, selected from projects nationwide, for the Make A Difference with Loukoumi project where the charity united over 50,000 kids to do good deeds on one day.

The project has also inspired The Make A Difference with Loukoumi Exhibit, which the Foundation has sponsored at the Westchester Children’s Museum.

Children attending the exhibit learn the importance of making a difference all year round and on March 25 the organization began sponsoring the Loukoumi Good Deed of the Month Club on the fourth Saturday each month at the museum. Similar clubs will also be starting at several schools in the fall.

On Friday, April 28, the foundation made two young girls’ Ballerina Dream days come true by meeting their idol Misty Copeland at the American Ballet Theatre.

Also on Friday, April 28, Loukoumi on Broadway hosted Oscar winner Kevin Kline, just nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play on May 2 for his work in the revival of Noel Coward’s Present Laughter. Kline was presented with the Loukoumi Make A Difference Award at the post-show reception at Sardi’s, the famed Broadway restaurant. Sixty people attended the Loukoumi on Broadway event which included the play and the post-show reception.

From the tickets sold Loukoumi books will also be donated to charity as in the previous Loukoumi on Broadway event. This event’s donated books will go to the Open Door Family Medical Centers for their patient reading program.

On May 3, the foundation is launching its Make A Difference Baseball League on the island of Jamaica.

The annual Loukoumi Dance Party and Make A Difference Awards take place on June 23. At the event, the Loukoumi Foundation Inspiration Award will be presented to Tegna, Inc. the broadcast and digital media company headquartered in McLean, VA. Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards will be presented to:

St. Demetrios School, Astoria for raising over $2,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Old Mill Road School, Merrick, NY for organizing International Day of Happiness at their school and a 5k charity walk for the Loukoumi Foundation; Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (Philoptochos, GOYA and their community) Danbury, CT for several inspiring projects on Make A Difference Day; Katia Barker for her Thirst Project for clean water in Africa; Spiro Drenis for organizing a team for the Food allergy walk on make a difference day on Long Island; Kelly Herzegovitch for her BOSCES Got Comfort project/Girl Scouts; and more amazing kids that make a difference.

More information on the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation is available online at www.loukoumifoundation.org.

A complete list of the Tony nominees for 2017 is available online at www.tonyawards.com.