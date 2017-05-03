Calamos-Exin Predicts National Insurance Bid Hard to Match Due to CEO’s Greek Descent

An offer for National Bank’s insurance business by Calamos and Exin will be hard to match, partly because of the cultural and commercial links they have with Greece, the investment duo’s chief executives said, according to Reuters.

John Koudounis, CEO of Chicago-based Calamos Investments, reckons a Greek-American background is a major advantage in taking on Chinese groups Fosun (0656.HK), Shanghai-based Gongbao and Wintime to buy National Insurance.

The pair are up against three Chinese groups looking to buy at least 75 percent of National Bank’s (NBGr.AT) insurance unit as part of a regulator-approved restructuring plan by Greece’s second-largest lender by assets to exit non-banking operations.

Greece’s oldest insurer, which was founded in 1891, provides life and non-life insurance products, had a 16.6 percent share of the market last year and 2015 net profit of 98 million euros.

Read Reuters full report here: http://reut.rs/2oXkqPu