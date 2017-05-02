St. George Cathedral in Hartford Celebrates Patron Saint

HARTFORD, CT – The Greek community of Hartford celebrated the feast day of their patron saint at St. George Cathedral, the Orthodox cathedral of the State of Connecticut, with His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios presiding on Sunday, April 23.

Following the Divine Liturgy, the Archdiocesan Medal of St. Paul was awarded to four great benefactors of the Cathedral- Lawrence and Valerie Chakalos Santilli, Bess Economou, Dr. James C. Rouman, and Dr. James and Tina Collias.

New and extensive iconography by George Filippakis was added to the interior of the nave and blessed by His Eminence, who also dedicated and blessed a major structural renovation to the kitchen.

The Cathedral’s pastor, who was also celebrating his name day, Dr. George Zugravu was elevated to the rank of Protopresbyter. Fr. George is well known throughout the New York City area, having served as deacon of the Cathedral and as pastor of several parishes while pursuing a PhD at Columbia University.

The tonsuring of six acolytes also took place on St. George’s Day. The day’s events were well-attended by the faithful from throughout the region.