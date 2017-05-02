Metropolitan Iakovos Led Chicago Greek Parade (Photos)

CHICAGO – The rain held off for the Greek Independence Parade in Greektown, Chicago, organized by Enosis.

His Eminence Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago led the parade again this year joined by the Greek Minister of Maritime & Island Policy Panagiotis Kouroumplis, the Consul General of Greece in Chicago Polyxeni Petropoulou, members of the Presidential Honor Guard of the Hellenic Republic, and members of the Metropolis of Chicago’s Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.