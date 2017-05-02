US Princess Cruises Fact Sheet Chooses Piraeus Port for Home Porting

PIRAEUS, Greece (ANA) – The luxury cruise ship Majestic Princess of Princess Cruises Fact Sheet, a subsidiary of the American Carnival Corporation & Plc, chose the port of Piraeus, which is one of the key nodes for cruising in the Mediterranean, for hοme porting this summer.

The development of Piraeus as a cruise port is very important for both the local and the national economy, as the income from the visitors includes accommodation in hotels, excursions, as well as purchases at the ports of departure and boarding.

The new cruise ship Majestic Princess made its first trip early on April 4 from Rome and so far has made a total of 3 cruises starting from Rome and Barcelona.