Why is the Prime Minister Smirking?

By Antonis H. Diamataris

I have been observing him for a while now, and not only do I wonder, but uncomfortably so…

Why does he smirk and break out laughing? What agreement has he reached, what good news has he received that makes him so cheerful, carefree, and happy that even those near him seem to wonder in a restrained yet obvious way?

And this has not happened just once, as that certainly would not have been noteworthy. Lately, it happens whenever he is abroad.

I am referring to the prime minister of Greece who, during his last visits abroad within the framework of his meetings in the European Union, seems like the most carefree, content person in the world, who has achieved his most difficult objectives. He appears to be joking with his colleagues, to be shaking hands in an unusual manner for a prime minister and, mainly, to burst out in laughter – to the apparent surprise of those with whom he is speaking.

Conversely, when the prime minister is in Greece, in Parliament for example, he is somber, angry, thoughtful, troubled. He gives off an image of someone who is carrying the fortunes of the world’s people on his shoulders, but whom no one understands.

But, one might ask, it is bad for the prime minister to burst out laughing? No, not when it is appropriate and based on information he received. If, for example, he had learned that the IMF would participate in the memorandum, that they would provide a debt haircut, that the surplus target would be reduced, that the unemployment and extreme poverty rates are falling sharply, that the Turks have agreed to stop their violations in the Aegean, etc. Are any of those things actually happening? If so, wouldn’t it be good for us to know so that we could laugh too?

Does he learn some gratifying news – during every visit – that pertains to him personally? Has he, for instance, perhaps ensured the support of German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, for whom he chooses his words carefully lately? Have they told him it was okay to hold elections later rather than now?

Again, he has not burst out in laughter only once. Lately, he’s been doing it every time. And it is so inconsistent with Greece’s events that it raises questions.

Is he so isolated from the country’s problems that he is not aware of the actual situation? That, for example, 13.6% of the population (1,488,714 individuals) is living in extreme poverty, i.e., a single-person is living on 176 euros/month and a four-person household on 879 euros/month?

Is he that oblivious? If not, then why does he smirk?