Stop Calling Them “Immigrants”: They are PHIs – Persons Here Illegally

By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros

On April 26 I was a guest on Sean Hannity’s radio show, which attracts a daily audience of about 2.5 million. I hope that they all paid careful attention when I introduced what I hope will become a new term in the American political lexicon.

A term that will not, by itself, solve America’s litany of problems regarding immigration matters, but will go a long way toward understanding what those problems are and revealing underlying agendas and motives therein.

The term is PHI: Person Here Illegally. And the reason its introduction into the conversation is long overdue is because persons who are here (in the United States) illegally are called everything but that.

The terms “illegal immigrant,” “undocumented immigrant,” “undocumented alien,” “illegal alien,” and even “undocumented person” are subjected to criticism whose root cause is often in question. PHI would clear things up, once and for all.

To begin, it is important to understand what an “immigrant” really is. Colloquially, it may refer to any foreign-born person in a particular country. By that definition, not only are PHIs immigrants, but so were slaves brought over on ships centuries ago, as Dr. Ben Carson recently pointed out, to heated objections. “They were involuntary immigrants,” Dr. Carson later explained. Of course, his definition has no more or less legal bearing than the attribution of “immigrant” status to PHIs.

As defined by federal immigration law, a U.S. immigrant is a person who successfully completed the formal immigration process and became a permanent resident (also referred to as Legal or Lawful Permanent Resident, LPR for short, and colloquially, as the holder of a “green card”; the identification card was green-colored decades ago). Permanent residents who exercise their option to apply for citizenship, and upon a successful application become naturalized U.S. citizens, may also correctly continue to be called immigrants.

Notably, any person in the United States who does not fit into those two categories – permanent resident or naturalized citizen – is not an immigrant. That includes the student currently enrolled in an American university, the basketball player in the midst of a multiyear contract with an NBA team, and the nuclear physicist who was hired to work on a new project by the U.S. Department of Defense. They are all nonimmigrants.

Accordingly, the terms “illegal immigrant” and “undocumented immigrant” are oxymoronic, because one cannot be an immigrant illegally and/or without documentation. That would be like calling someone a “carnivorous vegetarian.”

Next, there is the word “alien.” Again, strictly abiding by the definition found in federal immigration law, anyone physically present in the United States who is not a citizen (natural-born or naturalized), is an alien. Noncitizen immigrants, as well as those with valid nonimmigrant visas (or authorized visaless travel) – such as the aforementioned student, ballplayer, and physicist – are legal aliens. Those here without valid authority, whether they arrived illegally to begin with (such as by sneaking across the border or jumping ship at a port), or came legally but are now illegal because they stayed beyond their permitted duration, are illegal aliens. That term is technically and legally correct, but because it is politically incorrect, it is often met with severe backlash.

First, there is the problem with the word “alien.” In the minds of some, it conjures up images of creatures from outer space, thereby perpetuating nativism and jingoism at the expense of our foreign-born fellow human beings. That is why some substitute “immigrant” for “alien,” but in doing so misrepresent the entire meaning of the word.

Analogously, those who find it demeaning to call a 30-year-old human female “girl” could very easily replace “girl” with “woman.” But to refer to her instead as “giraffe” would be not only absurd, but entirely outside of the meaning of the word.

How about “illegal person” then? Well, that takes care of the objection to “alien” but not to “illegal.” As many holler, “a person cannot be illegal.”

Would “undocumented person” be acceptable? Perhaps to the politically correct crowd, but not to those who want to end illegal entry and stay in the United States. Just as “illegal alien” sounds cruel and condescending to some, “undocumented person” sounds like what one might call licensed drivers who forgot their wallets at home while going for a quick ride to the grocery store to buy milk and bread. And that is a lot different than those driving cars who are not licensed to do so in the first place, and are thus, if not “illegal drivers” (if, after all, “a person cannot be illegal”), then persons driving illegally.

Which brings us to PHIs. By actually referring to persons here illegally as Persons Here Illegally, and inserting the term PHI into our everyday vocabulary, we can solve an array of problems:

It would become increasingly apparent even to those without a background in immigration law that immigrants, nonimmigrants, and PHIs are three distinct categories of non-U.S.-born Americans.

No one would be referred to as an “alien.” Even as that continues to be a term used throughout federal immigration law, the unequivocal classification of a person’s immigration status can easily be ascertained without it.

“Illegal” would not apply to a person, but instead to a status.

PHI treats individuals with the utmost respect by referring to them as “persons” but does not ignore that their presence in the United States without authority is a violation of the law, and therefore an “illegal” act.

When statistics about “immigrants” are presented (such as levels of crime rate as compared to the general U.S. population), the appropriate request for clarification would be: “does this mean actual immigrants, or nonimmigrants and PHIs as well?”

Those objecting to the term “PHI” as being derogatory essentially would be arguing that identifying criminal wrongdoers as such is less important than not speaking offensively about them. Following that logic, they might also prefer to call burglars “unauthorized houseguests.”

It is time for the media, academia, elected officials, and the public as a whole to begin using the term PHI right away. As more and more Americans begin distinguishing among immigrants, nonimmigrants, and PHIs, we can have a truly informed national conversation about immigration matters, and bring about meaningful change that all but the most obstinate extremists would accept.