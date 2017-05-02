John Catsimatidis Says He Won’t Run for NYC Mayor

Saying it will be difficult to unseat incumbent Bill de Blasio, billionaire business mogul John Catsimatidis announced Monday he won’t run for mayor, New York Post reports.

“I have often said I have one more race for office in me. But, after careful consideration and consultation with my family, friends and advisers, I have decided the 2017 race for Mayor of New York will not be it,” Greek-American Catsimatidis said in a statement, according to Post.

“It was a tough decision to make because I truly love this city and its people. My decision was based in part on the fact that the power of an incumbency is extremely hard to defeat.”

In late April, another Greek-American, Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, has filed paperwork with the state and the city to run in the mayoral election.

“My intention is to run, unless my good friend John Catsimatidis jumps into the race,” Malliotakis said, referring to the billionaire Republican who spent heavily in a failed bid in the 2013 election and has not declared his intentions this year, as reported in the New York Times.

Catsimatidis ran for Mayor in 2013, using $10 million of his own fortune, but lost to former Metropolitan Transit Authority chief Joe Lhota in the primary.

At a personal fortune estimated at $3.4 billion, John Catsimatidis remains very close to the top

TNH’s 50 Wealthiest Greek-Americans 2017 List, and continues to be in the public eye.