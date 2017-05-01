Greek Centenarian Stella Theodore Manios Celebrates 100th Birthday in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, SC – Bankers and the wealthy of Greenville have long spotted Stella Theodore Manios, Independent Mail reports.

They’d see her coming and either hide or have their checkbooks ready by the time she made her pitch, said Jim Konduros, a family friend and adviser to Gov. Henry McMaster.

She would raise money for her church, for local Greek festivals and for the needy, going back to the Great Depression.

Manios celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Greenville, South Carolina, along with hundreds of friends and family.

She has been a matriarch, not only for her family, but also for her home church, said the Rev. Father Tom Pistolis. She remains highly active and moved last weekend from the Greenville home where she spent more than seven decades into a new house.

As Manios cut her cake, shaped like the number 100, she invited the entire crowd over to her new home to watch her new, big TV.

When she was done with cutting the cake, Manios cut a rug. She still dances, said Stacey Hester, one of her five grandchildren.

“We can’t keep up with her,” she said.

